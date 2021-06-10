Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells $526,956.48 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider John Geschke sold 3,893 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total value of $526,956.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,298,261.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Geschke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $448,500.00.

Shares of Zendesk stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $136.60. The company had a trading volume of 826,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.28. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.75 and a 1 year high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $298.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,294,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,043,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,316 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,205,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,247 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 747.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,241,000 after acquiring an additional 975,127 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Zendesk by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,182,000 after purchasing an additional 923,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,130,000 after purchasing an additional 844,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

