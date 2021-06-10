Zenfuse Tops One Day Volume of $333,705.00 (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded up 43.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 10th. One Zenfuse coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000301 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $6.27 million and approximately $333,705.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zenfuse alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00064729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003798 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00023547 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.86 or 0.00864379 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00047348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,207.36 or 0.08507968 BTC.

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,253,236 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zenfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenfuse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.