ZEON (ZEON) Trading Down 20.5% Over Last Week

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. In the last week, ZEON has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZEON coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $15.54 million and approximately $31,810.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00062568 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00023183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $305.24 or 0.00840638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00088791 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,036.51 or 0.08362691 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a coin. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

