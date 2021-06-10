Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $942.00

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 10th. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for about $872.40 or 0.02376680 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. Zero Utility Token has a market capitalization of $845,139.01 and approximately $942.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00062681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00022823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $307.26 or 0.00837082 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00089167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,069.83 or 0.08363177 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Coin Profile

ZUT is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

