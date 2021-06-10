Zero (ZER) Market Cap Achieves $1.82 Million

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last week, Zero has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $15,448.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000493 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.58 or 0.00370708 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.36 or 0.00192372 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.99 or 0.00237847 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00012954 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 824.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Zero

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,101,956 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

