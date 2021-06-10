ZeroSwap (ZEE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.84 Million

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One ZeroSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $24.39 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZeroSwap is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,070,372 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

