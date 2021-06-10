Zeusshield (ZSC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $888.00

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. In the last week, Zeusshield has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $336,372.00 and approximately $888.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeusshield coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00063783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00023831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.55 or 0.00858495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.37 or 0.08548756 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00089552 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

ZSC is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

