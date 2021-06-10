ZeuxCoin Price Hits $0.0007 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $133,098.39 and $12.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZeuxCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00064271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00023353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $318.33 or 0.00863437 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00047505 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.63 or 0.08529399 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeuxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeuxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.