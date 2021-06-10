Zilliqa (ZIL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $87.53 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $1.21 billion and $87.53 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,660,059,721 coins and its circulating supply is 11,368,592,568 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

