ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 31,716 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,152,336 shares.The stock last traded at $45.29 and had previously closed at $43.79.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZIM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Clarkson Capital upped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

