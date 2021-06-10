Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the medical equipment provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

Zimmer Biomet has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to earn $8.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $158.22 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.35.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

