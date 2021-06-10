Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stake Boosted by Sivik Global Healthcare LLC

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet comprises approximately 3.8% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $10,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.40. 4,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,945. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.38.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.35.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.