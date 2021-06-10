ZINC Price Tops $0.0121 on Major Exchanges (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 10th. ZINC has a market capitalization of $67,400.41 and $13.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZINC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZINC has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00062147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00023447 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003716 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $305.42 or 0.00838466 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00088756 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,064.49 or 0.08413039 BTC.

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

