ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.63.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ ZIOP opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.06.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 262.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

