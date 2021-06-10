ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Shares Down 7%

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s stock price traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.04. 52,607 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,341,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ZIOPHARM Oncology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $640.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,560,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,268 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 54,163 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 38,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

