Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $178.93

Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $178.93 and last traded at $178.93, with a volume of 2047 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.69.

Several research firms recently commented on ZTS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.89. The stock has a market cap of $85.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $1,229,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

