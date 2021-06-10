Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CMO Janine Pelosi Sells 8,000 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CMO Janine Pelosi sold 8,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $2,792,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $12.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $346.50. 2,791,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,444,833. The company has a market capitalization of $101.77 billion, a PE ratio of 154.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.75 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $321.51.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,025,000 after purchasing an additional 22,087 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Argus raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $426.19.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

