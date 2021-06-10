ZrCoin (ZRC) Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. ZrCoin has a market cap of $893,238.41 and $56,766.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZrCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000495 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00062310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.43 or 0.00183489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.13 or 0.00199258 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.75 or 0.01294845 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,438.56 or 1.00654951 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002922 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.