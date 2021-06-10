Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells $1,413,440.00 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $1,413,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 276,192 shares in the company, valued at $55,768,688.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zscaler alerts:

On Thursday, May 27th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.27, for a total transaction of $1,352,890.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total transaction of $1,133,370.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $1,319,080.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total transaction of $1,366,680.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $1,239,770.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $1,265,390.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,487,194.03.

NASDAQ ZS traded up $8.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $204.91. 3,515,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,271. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.55 and a fifty-two week high of $230.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.43.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZS. Cowen began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Zscaler from $233.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.