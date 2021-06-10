ZUM TOKEN Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $83,064.00 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 371.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $357,009.96 and $83,064.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 74.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.13 or 0.00710264 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002829 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 76,116,486,398 coins and its circulating supply is 14,612,892,872 coins. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.