ZumCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.76 Million (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 31.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $17.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000188 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 49.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

