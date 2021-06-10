Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZFSVF. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 12th.

OTCMKTS ZFSVF opened at $415.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $419.73. Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $328.13 and a twelve month high of $450.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,000.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

