ZUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $826,917.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00062718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.76 or 0.00189311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.00198905 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $485.71 or 0.01318169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,642.57 or 0.99444284 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002897 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

