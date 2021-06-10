ZUSD (ZUSD) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. One ZUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZUSD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $723,381.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00063099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.91 or 0.00195514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.49 or 0.00202316 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $501.62 or 0.01326844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,700.43 or 0.99722136 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002870 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

