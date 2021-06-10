Zynecoin Price Tops $0.67 on Exchanges (ZYN)

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last week, Zynecoin has traded up 36.6% against the US dollar. One Zynecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001854 BTC on popular exchanges. Zynecoin has a market capitalization of $14.87 million and $159,545.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00062619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00023144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.16 or 0.00839423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00088931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.73 or 0.08378055 BTC.

About Zynecoin

Zynecoin (CRYPTO:ZYN) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 92,556,125 coins and its circulating supply is 22,138,879 coins. The official website for Zynecoin is www.zynecoin.io . Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

