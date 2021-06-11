-$0.04 EPS Expected for Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.01. Twin Disc reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Twin Disc.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $57.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 71.1% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 35,288 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,678,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 78,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 10.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. 49.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twin Disc stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.60. 12,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,941. Twin Disc has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $185.60 million, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

