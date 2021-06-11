$0.07 EPS Expected for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) will post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.15. Twitter posted earnings of ($1.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 105%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

TWTR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.34. 298,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,573,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Twitter has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of -51.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.45.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $570,560.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $149,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,787 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,231 over the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,777 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

