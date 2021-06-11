-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cerecor’s earnings. Cerecor posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerecor will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.74). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cerecor.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 193.20% and a negative net margin of 1,653.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CERC. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Maxim Group upgraded Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cerecor in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CERC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.46. 74,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.59. Cerecor has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.73.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Cerecor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Cerecor in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerecor during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cerecor during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Cerecor in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cerecor by 61.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company develops monosaccharide therapies for the treatment of congenital disorders of glycosylation, such as CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803. It is also involved in the developing of CERC-007, an anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult onset stills disease and multiple myeloma, as well as for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; CERC-006, an oral mTORC1/2 inhibitor to treat complex lymphatic malformations; and CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as for the treatment of pediatric-onset Crohn's diseases.

