$0.22 EPS Expected for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) to post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. Howmet Aerospace reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Argus raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.18.

HWM stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,025,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,873. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 126.32 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $36.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4,948.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,735,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,234 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 658.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,315,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614,715 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 137.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398,308 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $113,322,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 101.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,012,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,073 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

