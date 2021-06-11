$0.24 EPS Expected for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s earnings. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.71 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $185.89 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BVN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,244,364 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $222,399,000 after buying an additional 2,715,588 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,795,189 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,180 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 8,035,945 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,784 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,716,376 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $313,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,098 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,615,101 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,817,000 after acquiring an additional 733,738 shares during the period. 53.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BVN stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,810. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -59.94 and a beta of 0.76.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.