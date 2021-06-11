-$0.25 EPS Expected for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) will report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.23). Cree reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Cree will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Cree in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Charter Equity upgraded Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.46.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Cree stock opened at $98.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.14. Cree has a one year low of $56.39 and a one year high of $129.90.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

