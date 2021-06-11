$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.19. Plains All American Pipeline reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.86 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.41.

Shares of NYSE PAA traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,970,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,820,561. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7,973.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,224,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,943,000 after acquiring an additional 28,862,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 2,139.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,546,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,209 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,382,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,673 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,051,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,150 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 267.5% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,935,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,188,000 after buying an additional 2,136,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

