$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.36. Lumber Liquidators posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 220%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki bought 6,274 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $150,199.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 0.9% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 51,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 4.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 11.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LL stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,530. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.11. The firm has a market cap of $651.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.49. Lumber Liquidators has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

