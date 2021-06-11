$0.55 EPS Expected for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Heritage Financial reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 423.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $60.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, Director Brian Charneski sold 3,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $98,719.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Clees sold 3,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $93,284.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,396 shares of company stock valued at $388,254. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 28.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,604,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,307,000 after buying an additional 352,202 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 33.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 619,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,493,000 after buying an additional 155,365 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 136,816 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 24.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after buying an additional 126,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 233.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 120,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

HFWA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.87. 994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,507. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.45. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

