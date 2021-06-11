$0.58 EPS Expected for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will post $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.73. Echo Global Logistics reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 205.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.47 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

ECHO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

ECHO stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.94. 181,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,829. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.39 million, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. Echo Global Logistics has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $37.65.

In related news, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $261,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,137.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $339,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 184,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 21,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

