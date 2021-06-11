$0.60 EPS Expected for Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Lawson Products posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 757.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Lawson Products had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $103.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.49 million.

LAWS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 19.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 370,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,215,000 after purchasing an additional 61,516 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lawson Products by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lawson Products by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 51,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LAWS traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $59.60. 3,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,199. The stock has a market cap of $540.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.96 and a beta of 1.00. Lawson Products has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $62.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.27.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

