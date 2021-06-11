$0.68 EPS Expected for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) will announce earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Independent Bank posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.55 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 19.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $208,936.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,327.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 184,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 61,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $487.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.15. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 33.20%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

