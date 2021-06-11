$0.76 EPS Expected for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.74. The Charles Schwab posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Charles Schwab.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.44.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $72.62 on Friday. The Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The company has a market cap of $131.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,500 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $641,920.00. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. Insiders have sold a total of 1,401,147 shares of company stock worth $98,406,001 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Charles Schwab (SCHW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.