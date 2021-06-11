-$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to post ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Marcus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.71). The Marcus reported earnings per share of ($1.40) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.25. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 103.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.62 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

In other The Marcus news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 4,342 shares of The Marcus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $95,610.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,499.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Baum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,879.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,128 shares of company stock worth $4,389,873 over the last quarter. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Marcus by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,669,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,360,000 after acquiring an additional 154,871 shares during the period. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the 4th quarter worth about $15,753,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Marcus by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,114 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in The Marcus by 4.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 717,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after buying an additional 27,790 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Marcus by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 675,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after buying an additional 442,008 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.11. 113,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,306. The company has a market cap of $694.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.57. The Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

