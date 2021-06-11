$0.82 EPS Expected for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to post earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.81. Cisco Systems reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $54.77. The company had a trading volume of 17,130,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,079,543. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $230.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,440,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,581,548,000 after buying an additional 2,062,223 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,346,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,811,048,000 after acquiring an additional 710,318 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,026,921,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,319,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,493 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

