$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.92. Overstock.com reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Overstock.com.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $659.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 3.09%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OSTK. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

OSTK stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.16. The company had a trading volume of 777,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.47. Overstock.com has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $128.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 4.44.

In other news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,751.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 6,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $520,867.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,994.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,850 shares of company stock worth $1,287,905. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth about $3,580,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Overstock.com by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Overstock.com by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Overstock.com (OSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.