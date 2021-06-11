$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) will announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NV5 Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.00. NV5 Global posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NV5 Global will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NV5 Global.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NV5 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.91. The stock had a trading volume of 35,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,554. NV5 Global has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 2,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $225,225.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $215,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,714.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,921 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,521 over the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,406,000 after buying an additional 36,185 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $764,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $5,070,000. 57.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

