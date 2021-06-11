0Chain (ZCN) Market Cap Tops $28.52 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $28.52 million and approximately $166,100.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 0Chain has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 231.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00092767 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

