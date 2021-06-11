0xcert (ZXC) Price Down 9.9% Over Last Week

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. In the last week, 0xcert has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. 0xcert has a total market cap of $872,872.23 and approximately $25,428.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00060974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00022237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.80 or 0.00824391 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00086905 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00045215 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

