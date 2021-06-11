$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to post $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the lowest is $1.00 billion. Flowers Foods posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year sales of $4.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 5.29%. Flowers Foods’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th.

FLO stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.32. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $25.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 136,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

