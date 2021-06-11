-$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) to announce ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ earnings. Arcutis Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.94) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.96) to ($4.63). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($5.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($5.11). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

In other news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $46,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $64,878.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $840,718. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 706.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 238.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 452,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,089,000 after buying an additional 318,753 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 545.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 101.0% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,557,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,060,000 after acquiring an additional 782,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

ARQT stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.36. 83,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,555. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.27. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $39.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.30.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

