$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will report sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.16 billion. Marathon Oil reported sales of $272.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year sales of $4.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marathon Oil.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Shares of MRO opened at $13.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.79%.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Insiders sold 166,667 shares of company stock worth $1,926,896 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 37,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 65,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 65,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Oil (MRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.