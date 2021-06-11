1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 451,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,324 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.70% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $12,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,584,000 after acquiring an additional 566,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,919,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,904,000 after acquiring an additional 804,337 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter worth $204,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 143.6% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 575,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,876,000 after buying an additional 339,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLWS opened at $37.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.70.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $75,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,043.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $466,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,393,047.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,278,198 in the last three months. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

