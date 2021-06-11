$10.12 Million in Sales Expected for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will report $10.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.49 million and the lowest is $5.80 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $750,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,249.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $41.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 million to $76.67 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $115.37 million, with estimates ranging from $19.78 million to $188.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.76% and a negative net margin of 689.38%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVEO. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

AVEO stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $247.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $18.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVEO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. 40.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

