10,000 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Bought by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XBI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,424,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,244 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 514.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,334,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,017,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 602.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,792,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825,292 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,998,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,853,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $135.16. The stock had a trading volume of 160,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,808,105. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $97.15 and a 52-week high of $174.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.31.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

